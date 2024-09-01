Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Pyxis Tankers worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $5.11 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.02.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 67.93%.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

