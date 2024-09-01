Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Cardinal Health, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cardinal Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.45.

Shares of CAH opened at $112.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.61. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,393,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

