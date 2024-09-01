Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Issued By Zacks Research

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($7.75) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $806.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). The firm had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.91 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2,022.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

