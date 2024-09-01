Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Brighthouse Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,141,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,663,358.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $1,669,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

