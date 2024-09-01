Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $245.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.33. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

