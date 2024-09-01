Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kohl’s to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

