Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,625 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

