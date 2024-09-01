Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.81

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $10.00. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 1,625 shares traded.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.15.
Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter.
Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend
About Quaint Oak Bancorp
Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.
