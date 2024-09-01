Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 452 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FI traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $174.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,373,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $154.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

