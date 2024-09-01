Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.83 on Friday, reaching $214.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,370,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.88. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



