Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Diageo by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $119.48 and a twelve month high of $171.07.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

