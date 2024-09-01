Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPIR. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Spire Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.01. Spire Global has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $19.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

