Raymond James Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPIR. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Spire Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Spire Global Stock Up 1.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire Global in the second quarter worth $37,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Spire Global in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spire Global
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
