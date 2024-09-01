Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,926,000 after buying an additional 74,641 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,216,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,261,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of O stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 5,699,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,779. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.02.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

