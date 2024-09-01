Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.