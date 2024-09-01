Render Token (RNDR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44.65 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00008635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $44.65 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,220,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,460,531 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official message board is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

