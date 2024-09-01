Research Analysts Set Expectations for NMI Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Get NMI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NMI Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. NMI has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,987,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,620 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,006,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.