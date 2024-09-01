Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,430 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 2.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $53,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Genuity Capital Markets dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

