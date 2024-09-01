Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 3,970 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 39,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,862. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

