Retireful LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,187,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 401,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 188,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $10.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.80. The company had a trading volume of 387,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,354. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

