Retireful LLC Invests $979,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GE traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $174.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $189.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

