Retireful LLC Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 91,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Retireful LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.65. 926,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.64.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

