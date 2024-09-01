Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.55. 1,975,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

