Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,369,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

