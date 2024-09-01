Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,463. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

