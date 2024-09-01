Retireful LLC Sells 719 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Retireful LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Retireful LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $23.73 on Friday, reaching $855.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $791.80 and a 200-day moving average of $760.54. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $857.25. The stock has a market cap of $176.13 billion, a PE ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,129 shares of company stock worth $5,759,436 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.62.

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.