Retireful LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 616,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.62. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $66.66.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
