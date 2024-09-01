Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.7 %

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $54,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

