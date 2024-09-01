Rinkey Investments Buys 107 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rinkey Investments raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $573.97. The company had a trading volume of 282,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $570.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $541.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $609.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

