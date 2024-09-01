Rinkey Investments Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rinkey Investments raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after acquiring an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,357,000 after acquiring an additional 271,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.67. 3,349,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,267. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.