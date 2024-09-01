Rinkey Investments Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.24. 6,653,929 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

