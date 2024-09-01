Rinkey Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rinkey Investments grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 643,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,186,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

