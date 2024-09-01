Rinkey Investments Sells 521 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rinkey Investments lowered its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.93. 572,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,481. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

