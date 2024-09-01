Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. HSBC raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

RIO opened at $63.27 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

