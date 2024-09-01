Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.88 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $78.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,397.39 or 1.00001640 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007818 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00124376 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $79.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

