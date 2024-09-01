Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $78.72 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009071 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.23 or 1.00003624 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00124376 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $79.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

