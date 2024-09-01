Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,648.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 178,130 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 760,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

