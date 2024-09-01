Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.47 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Booking by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $879,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.42 on Friday, reaching $3,909.23. 239,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,791.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3,696.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

