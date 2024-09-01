Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,187 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $351,774,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,669,000 after buying an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $142,526,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,138. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $514.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.08 and a 200 day moving average of $445.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

