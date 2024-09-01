Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 1.77% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $142,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 399,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,687. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $100.55.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

