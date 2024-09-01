Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,285 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,112 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 193.5% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,980,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,795. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.