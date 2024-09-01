Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,798 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,104. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

