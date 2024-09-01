Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 79,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 1,212,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

