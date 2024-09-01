Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 10,068 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

