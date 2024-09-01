RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RLJ. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after buying an additional 1,878,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $11,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,299,000 after acquiring an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,930,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

