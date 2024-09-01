Robert W. Baird Boosts Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $315.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $272.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

