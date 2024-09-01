Robert W. Baird Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $105.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.46. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 117.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,989,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,225,000 after purchasing an additional 305,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

