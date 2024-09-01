Roth Capital Weighs in on Nuwellis, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuwellis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($11.56) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ FY2028 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of Nuwellis stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

