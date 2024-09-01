Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 2,217 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $306.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.40. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

