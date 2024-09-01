Rothschild Investment LLC Acquires Shares of 34,810 iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Rothschild Investment LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

