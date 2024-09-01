Rothschild Investment LLC Buys New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 53,610.0% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,886,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $343.72 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

