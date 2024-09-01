Rothschild Investment LLC Buys Shares of 9,646 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $37,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.21.

NYSE:AON opened at $343.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $345.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

